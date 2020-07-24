FAA

FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircrafts

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency inspection order Friday for 2,000 U.S.-registered Boeing 737.

The order was prompted by engine shutdown issues on at least four recent occasions, the FAA said.

The FAA says the problem is so severe that it could result in a "forced off-airport landing."

"Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart. This condition, if not addressed, could result in compressor stalls and dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart, which could result in a forced off-airport landing," the agency said in a statement.

The 737 is one of the most popular aircraft in service around the world.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
