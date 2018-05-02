LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Bodycam video gives new view of deadly Las Vegas mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas police released police bodycam video on Wednesday of the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police have released officer bodycam video from the night of the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

The videos from two officers take you inside the killer's hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel about an hour after the Oct. 1 massacre ended.

An initial clip shows officers plugging their ears as an explosive charge breaches the door to the suite. You see them entering and clearing each room, calling out "rifle, rifle, rifle," as they come upon the dozens of weapons gunman Stephen Paddock had amassed.

The area appears dark, with part of one room lit only by Paddock's laptop, as the fire alarm flashes and sounds.

Bodycam video shows frantic search for Las Vegas gunman
EMBED More News Videos

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released new video tonight that shows how the shooting unfolded from the view of police.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured almost 500 when he opened fire on concert attendees.

The footage doesn't show what the first officer through the door saw because he didn't activate his body-worn camera.

The newly released videos represent a sample of hundreds of hours of bodycam recordings that don't answer why Paddock opened fire, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Tuesday.

The sheriff's department did not want to release the video, saying the footage could cause further trauma to the survivors and family members. However, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled the bodycam footage has to be made public.

Authorities have not uncovered a motive for the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingcrimesurveillance videobody camerasu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
Vegas hotel owner sues victims of deadliest mass shooting in US
Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting
Vegas gunman seen mostly alone in days before massacre
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News