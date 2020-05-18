Body recovered from Sims Bayou hours after man went missing

MAN MISSING IN WATER: Houston fire tells me the man helped 3 children out of the water (Sims Bayou) before he went under. They have been searching for almost an hour now for him. We are at 288/Orem. Latest tonight on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/E1DgE7uq04 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was recovered late Sunday night after a man went missing while riding an ATV in Sims Bayou along SH-288 at Orem.Family members at the scene told ABC13 a 26-year-old man and his wife, along with her two younger sisters, were riding 4-wheelers on the hill alongside the road before ending up in the water.The man was able to get the woman and the two girls out of the water before he went under.Crews are working to identify the body found.Meanwhile, the group's 4-wheelers have also been found at the scene.