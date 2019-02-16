Body recovered during search for missing 60-year-old fisherman in Texas City: Coast Guard

The boat of 60-year-old Dale Wolf was found but he was nowhere to be found.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The search for a missing 60-year-old fisherman out of Texas City has come to an end.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard said a body was recovered during the search for Dale Wolfe.

The Coast Guard said Friday night Wolfe had gone missing near Swan Lake.

According to the Coast Guard, Wolfe's 16-foot boat was found at anchor.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report that a body was recovered matching the description of the missing fisherman, the Coast Guard said.
