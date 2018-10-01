MISSING MAN

Body of missing 21-year-old man in Richmond found, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office confirms

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn speaks with close friends of a missing man who was found dead in Fort Bend County.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
The last time Jeremy Arceo's family saw him alive was Tuesday, when he left his Mellow Oaks Lane home in Richmond to go jogging.

Texas Equusearch held a search over the weekend, and on Monday, his body was found.


"I wish this was fake news," said his uncle Chuck Barrett. "Unfortunately, it isn't. We're going through a very difficult time."

Arceo just celebrated his 21st birthday in New Orleans with family. The Austin High graduate was a Navy reservist preparing to go on active duty.

What happened between the time he left for that jog and the discovery of his body near a retention pond within a mile of his home is still a mystery.

RELATED: TX Equusearch joins authorities and family in search of missing 21-year-old man in the military

"There's no reason he should be taken from us at this young age," said Barrett.

Barrett says his nephew is the one who gave him new life. He was paraplegic and learned to walk again through therapy and strength training appointments, which Jeremy always took him too.

"I can be very thankful he helped me walk again," said Barrett.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputies say there are no obvious signs of foul play and they're counting on an autopsy to lead to more answers. The family says they're hopeful in time investigators can answer their questions.

"I trust their expertise in getting to the bottom of things," said Barrett.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
