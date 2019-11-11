Body of missing Baytown woman recovered from Chambers Co. waters

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a missing woman was recovered in the water near Atkinson Island on Sunday morning in Chambers County.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says two duck hunters discovered the body of 23-year-old Tamara Rivera of Baytown.

Rivera was reported missing on Thursday night by her mother.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office says they sent a boat with a detective and crime scene investigator to examine the scene.

An autopsy of the body has been ordered to determine the ultimate cause of death and a possible motive.

Authorities ask if you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crimestoppers at 281-842-5521.
