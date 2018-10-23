Body of missing 61-year-old man found in drainage ditch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The body of a Houston man who was reported missing since Sept. 30 has been found, according to Equusearch.

Investigators say 61-year-old Freddy Lee was found dead 10 days ago in a drainage ditch near the Eastex Freeway.

Lee went missing after taking a trip to the Burger King off of 59 and Collingsworth.

According to police, Lee stepped out of the vehicle he was in while his friend was inside the restaurant and was not seen after that.

There's no word yet if there were any signs of foul play.
