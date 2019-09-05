Body of Kemah Boardwalk employee found after trying to save kayaker in distress

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of the good Samaritan who jumped off the Kemah Boardwalk to help a kayaker in distress has been found, according to reports.

On Wednesday, 56-year-old Todd Riddle of Deer Park tried to assist a kayaker in trouble. The kayaker got to safety, but Riddle did not.

RELATED: Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker in distress

Officials told ABC13 that Riddle, who is a maintenance worker at the Kemah Boardwalk, was last seen alive at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"He swam about 100 yards out and, on his way back, disappeared," Coast Guard Lt. Commander Caren Damon said.

Riddle's family describes him as a strong swimmer and "exactly the kind of man who would risk his life to save another, without hesitation."

Dozens of agencies assisted with the search of Riddle, including the Coast Guard, Kemah Police and Fire Departments, Seabrook Fire Department and Harris and Chambers County Sheriff's Offices.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE ALSO: Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed honored after boating accident that claimed his life

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kemahseabrookgalveston countycoast guardrescuemissing swimmermissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Eager Astros fans line up ahead of Bun B-designed hat sale
15-year-old dies after he's hit by car near Waller High School
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
1 dead and 1 injured in house fire turned shooting
New rideshare service for kids rolls out in Houston
Security guard shot outside strip club in north Houston
Show More
Vaping damages lungs, even sans nicotine, THC: Study
Houston council OKs $4.6 million Harvey inspections contract
Officers crash into tree while chasing suspected ATM thieves
Man behind Destiny's Child hit 'Say My Name' killed
Old ABC13 set helping Pasadena teens kick start career in TV
More TOP STORIES News