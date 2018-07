Deputies are investigating after a man's body was found in a ditch in Splendora Sunday.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 7 a.m. about a man possibly being dead in the ditch on Pin Oak Road, just off of Tram Road.When officials arrived to the scene, the man was pronounced dead. The man was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.The cause of death is still unknown.