Man charged with tampering with evidence in case of woman found inside U-Haul box granted bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged in connection to a woman's body found in a U-Haul box at an apartment complex parking lot in southwest Houston was granted bond Wednesday morning.Miguel Angel Moreno was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in the death of a woman found in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street on April 17.On Wednesday, the 61-year-old's bond was set at $500,000.Police said they found images through surveillance footage of a man wheeling the box on a dolly and dropping it off. Police then spotted who they believe is Moreno at the crime scene and took him in for questioning.Officers said they found the box contained a headless Hispanic woman. When medical examiners arrived to the scene, they reported the dead woman had multiple deep lacerations as if an axe or machete was used. In addition, they said facial bones were broken, her entire head was caved in and neck was broken due to the angle it was bent at."I couldn't comment on his motivation as to why he came back to the scene," HPD Detective Matthew Hughey said at the scene Sunday.Moreno and the woman were listed on the same lease at the apartment complex. Authorities asked Moreno if they could search his apartment but were denied access.The relationship between the suspect and woman is unclear.A search warrant for Moreno's apartment was obtained. Once inside, authorities said they found a mattress which appeared to be covered in biological material wrapped in plastic which was consistent with what was around the woman's body. Blood was also found in the kitchen, the bathroom and the living room.Records show Moreno has lived in the apartment for five years and according to authorities, no one had been in his apartment in the last few days.Moreno told police that someone broke into his home a couple days prior and brought the large U-Haul box into his apartment. He said it smelled bad, noticed blood on the bottom of the box and believed there was a dead body inside. When officers asked why he didn't call 911, Moreno said he did not want to get in trouble and removed the box.Moreno, who is not a U.S. citizen, has lived in Houston for 25 years. He has three kids, two of which are minors, and has been steadily employed as a painter. In court, he asked the judge to overlook house arrest because he claimed his family depends on him financially.The Mexican citizen's bond requirements require him to refrain from using or possessing guns or weapons. In addition, Moreno must surrender his passport and travel documents. A judge is requiring he wear a GPS monitor and must remain in Harris County or surrounding counties.