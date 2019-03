Update on Treaschwig Rd: this is a possible suicide. Male, approx. 60 years of age. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 3, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a body was found with a gunshot wound in Carter Park early Sunday morning.The body was found in the 7200 block of Treaschwig Road.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the man was approximately 60 years old and may have committed suicide.Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.