Police investigating after man's body found near west Houston railroad tracks, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating near a west Houston railroad track after a body was found on Monday afternoon.

Houston police said officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Community after the body of a man was found next to the railroad tracks.

It was unclear how the man died. HPD said an investigation is underway.

