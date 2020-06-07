Medical examiners hope to identify body found in pond, HCSO say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A decomposing body was found in a retention pond Saturday night.

The body was discovered around 7 p.m. by a fisherman on Gillespie and Greens Crossing Boulevard in north Harris County.

Sergeant Ben Beall said the body hasn't been identified yet, but hopes the the medical examiner's office will be able to do so soon.




In May, Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified another body found in Buffalo Bayou as 63-year-old Gary Dwayne Gipson.

