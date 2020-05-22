Body found in Buffalo Bayou near downtown Houston

HPD Dive Team and homicide investigators are en route to 198 Travis near Commerce for recovery of a body in Buffalo Bayou. Discovery was first reported at 10:40 a.m. No other info at this time as the investigation is ongoing. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Buffalo Bayou near downtown Houston after a body was found in the water late Friday morning.Authorities told ABC13 that they received a call of the body in the area of Travis and Commerce at about 10:40 a.m.First-responding medical workers indicated there was a death in the area.Houston police have sent their dive team and homicide investigators to the scene.It's not immediately known how the body was found or the circumstances of the death.