body found

Body found in Buffalo Bayou near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Buffalo Bayou near downtown Houston after a body was found in the water late Friday morning.

Authorities told ABC13 that they received a call of the body in the area of Travis and Commerce at about 10:40 a.m.

First-responding medical workers indicated there was a death in the area.

Houston police have sent their dive team and homicide investigators to the scene.

It's not immediately known how the body was found or the circumstances of the death.



This is a developing story. Updates will be added as details become available.
