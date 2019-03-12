Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on FM-2920 in Waller.Waller police officers, Harris County sheriff deputies and Texas Rangers are on the scene.Authorities received a call for help early Tuesday morning.Waller Police Chief Michael Williams says two to three men entered an apartment and shot the victim. Several of the victim's friends tried to take him to the hospital, but he died in the parking lot.According to authorities, there was no forced entry, but it's unknown if the victim knew the shooters.This is a developing story. Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is on the scene and will provide updates throughout the morning.