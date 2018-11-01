Body found in Texas City piques interest in girl's disappearance

By and Christine Dobbyn
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators with the College Station Police Department outlined a potential break in the case of little Hazana Anderson, missing since Sunday.

Police Chief Scott McCollum says they were led to respond to Texas City to recover remains Wednesday afternoon that are consistent with that of a small child. It will take weeks to determine if it is definitely Anderson, who is two years old.
An Eyewitness News crew was there as deputies carried the small body of a child along some train tracks in Texas City.

A DPS investigation led authorities to a body of water along Highway 146 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office dive team was searching near Attwater Avenue when the body was recovered.

Reporter Nick Natario watched as deputies carried the body to the side of the tracks, loaded it onto a stretcher and then placed the body in a hearse.

Anderson was reported missing by her mother, Tiaundra Kae Christon, in College Station's Gabbard Park Sunday morning.

Detectives say Christon's initial story about what happened to her daughter was not true. She has been arrested and charged with filing a false report and endangering a child.

They have not said what led them specifically to Texas City, 130 miles from where Anderson's mother initially said she went missing.

Sgt. Stephen Woodard with DPS told Eyewitness News that this is an ongoing investigation and they are working to determine the identity of the child.

