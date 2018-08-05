Body found in search for missing boater in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard says a body matching the description of a missing boater has been found in Texas City.

Officials say the 40-year-old boater reportedly fell from a 22-foot boat in Moses Lake around 8:30 p.m Friday night.

Coast Guard says the man was on the boat with three other people.

The friends told ABC13 they weren't drinking or speeding, but they didn't realize the man was missing from the boat until they went to take a selfie on their way in to dock.

The missing boater was not wearing a life jacket, and it's not clear at what point the man fell off the boat.

The Coast Guard says the body was located around 6 p.m. Saturday. Texas Equusearch assisted in the search.

