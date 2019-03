@HCSOTexas responding to 2614 Bycreek Drive (near Kuykendahl and Cypresswood), reference to a found deceased body. No other details at this time, Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qKkJzvXdRd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a body was found in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a dead body at 2614 Bycreek Dr. around 11:30 a.m.Investigators are headed to the scene.