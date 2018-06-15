Body found in Montgomery County creek identified as missing swimmer

EMBED </>More Videos

A body was discovered in Peach Creek in Montgomery County Thursday. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities confirm a body found in a Montgomery County creek is that of a man who went missing in the area a few days ago.

On Monday, 26-year-old Nael Romero disappeared after he went swimming in Peach Creek during a party.

Crews searched the area twice, but did not find him.

Detectives returned to the area Thursday afternoon to search again ahead of the heavy rain threat this weekend.

That's when they discovered Romero's body in Peach Creek, near Big Buck Lane.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manmissing personMontgomery CountyCleveland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News