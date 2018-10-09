Body found in Lake Austin believed to be missing ACL-goer

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police believe they have found the body belonging to a tourist visiting Texas for the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Authorities say 25-year-old Christopher White from Minnesota vanished Saturday morning from his friend's waterfront vacation rental.

He reportedly said he was going to the dock and was wearing a bathing suit.

White had been drinking, and his friends described him as intoxicated.

According to police, they found a body matching White's description floating in Lake Austin on Monday.

Police do not know if it was an accident or foul play.
