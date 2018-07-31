Breaking: I’m out with @HCSOTexas @houstonpolice are at West Hardy, South of Greens Road. The body of a deceased female has been discovered. Still preliminary, but possibly the body of Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 58 years, who was reported missing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BWYMCfmPRx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 31, 2018

BREAKING: body found at Greens Bayou. Investigators say: “information developed overnight led them to this spot.” Won’t say if body is man or woman. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/9BTfNlEDbU — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 31, 2018

A body has been recovered in Greens Bayou in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the body may be that of missing 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich.Suhrheinrich has not been seen since Friday in north Harris County, when she didn't show up for her job as an accountant at Tejas Supply.Colleagues went by her apartment at the Trails of Dominion Park on Monday. A maintenance man let them into her home, where there appeared to be signs of a struggle.Investigators say her apartment was ransacked. Her car was also missing, but it was later found at a nearby apartment complex.Police believe foul play is suspected.Tuesday morning, detectives pulled the body from the water under the bridge at W. Hardy and Greens Bayou.A DNA forensics team is on the scene.Officials tell ABC13 information they learned overnight led them to the body.