Body found in ditch on Webercrest Road in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch in southeast Houston, police said.

Although details are limited, officers with the Houston Police Department said the body was found on Webercrest Road Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear how long the body was in the ditch or if foul play was involved.

Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this developing story.