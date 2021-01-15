HCSO investigating body found inside submerged vehicle in Baytown

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's department said they've been investigating the homicide located near the 7699 block of Thompson and Jones since Wednesday afternoon.
A body was found submerged in a waterway on the scene with a deceased body located inside of the car.
HCSO investigators are working with the Harris Co Institute of Forensic Sciences to confirm the identity of the person found. A person of interest has been identified.
Today, as part of a follow-up investigation, @HCSOTexas Investigators in conjunction with our Dive Team & Marine Units recovered a submerged car from a waterway located near 7699 Thompson Dr @ Jones. A deceased body was located inside the car. Investigators are working with the pic.twitter.com/ITWMAbcmtg— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 15, 2021