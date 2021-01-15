HCSO investigating body found inside submerged vehicle in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a homicide in the Baytown area Thursday afternoon after a body was found in a submerged vehicle.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's department said they've been investigating the homicide located near the 7699 block of Thompson and Jones since Wednesday afternoon.

A body was found submerged in a waterway on the scene with a deceased body located inside of the car.

HCSO investigators are working with the Harris Co Institute of Forensic Sciences to confirm the identity of the person found. A person of interest has been identified.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownhomicidebody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women impacted harder than men as unemployment rises, data shows
LIVE: Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
ABC13's Art Rascon shares his COVID-19 experience
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
FBI Houston tracking down threats ahead of Inauguration Day
George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special breaks down latest details
Show More
Assisted living facility in Katy scrambling to get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
Principal inspires with 150-lb weight loss
No Layups: Why is Houston sports such a hot mess?
Minute Maid to serve as COVID-19 vaccination mega site Saturday
More TOP STORIES News