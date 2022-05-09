Man's body found along Southwest Freeway, police say foul play was involved

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after Houston police found a man's body along South U.S. Highway 59.On May 6 at about 4:30 p.m., Houston police responded to a person down call on the inbound service road at 4000 Southwest Freeway and found a man unresponsive at an intersection. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.An autopsy conducted on Saturday determined that foul play is involved.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.