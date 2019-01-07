MISSING BOY

Body found during search for missing 7-year-old boy with autism in Texas City

A body has been found during the search for a missing boy with autism in Texas City.

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Sources say a body has been found during the search for a missing 7-year-old boy with autism in Texas City.

Xavion Young has been missing for more than 24 hours and police continue pleading with the public for help in finding him.

Police say he was last seen Sunday at 12:15 p.m. at the Costa Mariposa Apartments in the 7500 block of Medical Center Drive, where he lives with his mother and two sisters.

"We just ask if anybody knows anything or has seen him, please just notify police. Anything will help," said Xavion's aunt, Jarita Oliver.



Oliver says Xavion's mother, her sister, was on the second floor of the family's townhome using the restroom when Xavion unlocked the back door and walked out. He was wearing gray and white plaid shorts, black and blue Velcro shoes, and did not have a shirt on.

"He was just gone that quick. It was very fast," Oliver said through tears.

Xavion's mother immediately called 911. Officers and EquuSearch volunteers spent the evening and overnight searching fields and the retention ponds nearby. Dive teams used sonar equipment but found nothing. Children with autism are oftentimes drawn to water. According to Xavion's family, the boy likes to feed geese at the pond.


Oliver says if you see Xavion, speak softly and approach him calmly. He is nonverbal and could get scared if he doesn't recognize the person speaking.

"If you call him Xai he will know that you know him," Oliver said.



If anyone has seen Xavion, they are urged to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5730. You can also contact Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

