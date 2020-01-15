Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. processing plant: Deputies

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas is investigating a dead body found dumped at a landfill off S Sam Houston Parkway and Hiram Clarke in southwest Houston. (It was brought in on a truck). Was told we would get an update from Sheriff’s Office investigators soon. pic.twitter.com/bmsDWbP2ho — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) January 15, 2020

A man's body was dumped in a trash processing plant in southwest Harris County when a garbage truck made its dropoff early Wednesday morning.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of the body at the Lone Star Disposal and Recycling Facility off of Sam Houston Tollway and Hiram Clarke.The sheriff's office said the garbage truck involved with the body came from a private company that was making garbage pickups from commercial sites around midnight from the west side of Houston. The company was not immediately identified.The body was found in trash that was dumped at a transfer station, which deputies said serves as a temporary landfill before it's moved to a permanent landfill.The identity of the body was not immediately known, but deputies added it belongs to a white adult male.The cause of the person's death is under investigation.