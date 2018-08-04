EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3006912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued

Police have found a child's body during their search for a missing 3-year-old girl in Bryan.The Bryan Police Department has been trying to find Rayven Shield. The little girl was last believed to have been with her mother.Police say Rayven's mother, Virginia Adams, has refused to cooperate with a CPS investigation against her. A court order was recently obtained by CPS giving them custody of Rayven. Adams was arrested this week and charged with interference with child custody.According to police, they believe Rayven's mother placed her with someone to hide her from Child Protective Service investigators.During the execution of a search warrant for a home where a family member has been staying, Bryan police investigators discovered decomposed human remains buried in the garden.Police say the remains found are consistent with the size of a young child's body, but they will be sent to Travis County for identification.Rayven's case is now under an active murder investigation.At this time, no suspects have been named, but authorities believe the suspect is someone who was close to Rayven.