Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou

By
Investigators are working to find out more information about the body found floating in a bayou in southwest Houston.

Neighbors in one of the houses near the area spotted the body in the Willow Waterhole Bayou around dinner time Tuesday.

Police were called out and soon dive teams arrived at the 11300 block of Gaymoor to recover the body.

At this time, investigators say they don't know who the person is, how he died or when he died.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoninvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News