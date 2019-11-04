Body found at oil well in Chambers County

STOWELL, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for answers after the body of a man was discovered Saturday at a rural oil well site, authorities said.

The discovery was made by a worker at a site off of Fairview road south of Stowell, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

No identification or other items were found, but they know the man was Caucasian and appeared to be in his early 30's, the sheriff said.

Investigators didn't know how the man died. A Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy.

If you have information regarding the man or how he died, call the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at (409) 267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (281) 842-5521.
