Body found in NW Houston truck may have been there for 2 days, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a truck in northwest Houston.

Police say the man's body could have been inside the truck for at least two days.

The body was discovered Tuesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Tidwell between Bingle and Antoine.

Police do not suspect foul play, but the medical examiner is working to figure out how the man died.

Investigators noted that the man does not live at the complex and are trying to figure out why he was there.
