Authorities say they have recovered a body at a burning home where an 82-year-old man hasn't been seen since Thursday night in Baytown.The home, located in the 1700 block of Missouri near California Street, was engulfed in flames. Authorities were called to the house around 2:20 a.m. Friday and flames were shooting out of every window and door.According to authorities, the man's son last spoke to him around 9:15 p.m. Thursday after bringing his father home from the hospital. He has not been heard from since.The right side of the house partially collapsed due to the fire, making it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside.The body was found near the front door. Authorities have not confirmed if the body is that of the man, who is also the homeowner.An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death and identity of the body.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area, where emergency personnel will be working for the next several hours.