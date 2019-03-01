Body found after fire destroyed hoarder house in northwest Harris County

NEW: Fire at Northwest Harris County home may have started when someone lit a fire outside to “stay warm” according to @hcfmo -Homeowner is missing. Crews struggling to get in because home is hoarder house. Live report at 5 #Abc13 https://t.co/YcksAGHz1l pic.twitter.com/ByOOyXbwwH — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) March 1, 2019

HCFMO investigators are on scene. We have one person unaccounted for. The residence is a hoarder house, which is making it difficult for investigators and firefighters. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) March 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was found dead after a fire that destroyed a house in northwest Harris County.The fire broke out Friday afternoon in the 5500 block of Edgebrook Forest Drive.According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the home belonged to a hoarder, filled with debris and making it difficult to battle the fire and perform an investigation."Hoarding causes a whole lot of problems not only for firefighters but the residents," an investigator said. "If a fire starts inside a residence where there is a hoarder, it makes it extremely difficult for them to get out."After several hours of searching, authorities located a body. The victim's identity has not been released.Neighbors told ABC13 the fire may have started when a guest at the home started a fire outside to stay warm. Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.