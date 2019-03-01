Body found after fire destroyed hoarder house in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was found dead after a fire that destroyed a house in northwest Harris County.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon in the 5500 block of Edgebrook Forest Drive.


According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the home belonged to a hoarder, filled with debris and making it difficult to battle the fire and perform an investigation.

"Hoarding causes a whole lot of problems not only for firefighters but the residents," an investigator said. "If a fire starts inside a residence where there is a hoarder, it makes it extremely difficult for them to get out."



After several hours of searching, authorities located a body. The victim's identity has not been released.

Neighbors told ABC13 the fire may have started when a guest at the home started a fire outside to stay warm. Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

