Body camera footage shows heroic rescue of infant after rollover crash

Baby rescued from rollover wreck (KTRK)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTRK) --
An officer's body camera footage caught his heroic rescue of a toddler involved in a rollover crash in Albuquerque.

Four passengers, including a 1-year old, were involved in a car crash after the driver lost control of his SUV.

Officers said that the vehicle flipped over four times, and two of the three adults were pinned under the car.

Officers arrived on the scene and heard a baby crying and screaming for help.

The baby was quickly rescued and transported to the hospital.
