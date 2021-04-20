Sheriff's office to release body cam video of deputy who killed man in mental health crisis

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is expected to release body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting that ended in the death of a man whose family says was in mental distress.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. to provide updated information on the shooting that happened on Wednesday, April 14, in the 5900 block of Sunflower Prairie Court in east Harris County.
Surveillance video obtained last week showed the moment a Harris County deputy shot and killed 46-year-old Marcelo Garcia.
The incident began when a woman called 911 around 1 a.m. saying her husband was in a mental health crisis, according to deputies.
While deputies were on their way to the residence on Sunflower Prairie Court, investigators say dispatch also called for a mental health unit to come to the scene.
However, deputies say the mental health unit was already on another scene, so only the deputy responded.
Upon arrival, the deputy was met at the front door by a man armed with a knife, investigators say. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy told the man to drop the knife, but the man "aggressively approached the deputy."
The deputy reportedly tried to use his Taser on Garcia, but investigators said it didn't work. That's when the deputy fired his gun several times, hitting and killing Garcia.
Prior to Tuesday's news briefing, the Harris County Deputies Organization released the following statement regarding the shooting:
On April 14, 2021, HCDO FOP Lodge 39 attorneys responded to a deputy-involved shooting in East Harris County where our deputy responded to a call for service. While at the scene, our deputy was confronted by an aggressive male suspect who was armed with a knife. The deputy attempted to back away and use a taser on the suspect but the taser was ineffective. Finally, our deputy had to use his firearm to defend himself. Our deputy had to take immediate action and acted courageously. HCDO FOP 39 firmly believes that all life is precious and that is why we, as law enforcement officers, work day in and day out to protect the community. HCDO FOP Lodge 39 fully supports our deputy and his actions. Everyone wishes our deputy was not forced to defend himself against the armed suspect, resulting in this tragic outcome. We wish that this man had not taken the steps he did to attack our Deputy with a knife in front of his children. No law enforcement officer puts on the uniform and hopes to be involved in a situation such as our deputy found himself in that night, but these incidents are the reality of the job. Our deputy relied on his training and took the actions necessary to protect himself and the community. Our deputy went beyond what is generally required in these situations. He acted appropriately in all regards and with the goal of protecting the family and the community.
According to the sheriff's office, the case is still in the early stages of an ongoing investigation. Garcia's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.
