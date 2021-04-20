Sheriff's office to release body cam video of deputy who killed man in mental health crisis

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is expected to release body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting that ended in the death of a man whose family says was in mental distress.On Tuesday, the sheriff's office will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. to provide updated information on the shooting that happened on Wednesday, April 14, in the 5900 block of Sunflower Prairie Court in east Harris County.Surveillance video obtained last week showed the moment a Harris County deputy shot and killed 46-year-old Marcelo Garcia.The incident began when a woman called 911 around 1 a.m. saying her husband was in a mental health crisis, according to deputies.While deputies were on their way to the residence on Sunflower Prairie Court, investigators say dispatch also called for a mental health unit to come to the scene.However, deputies say the mental health unit was already on another scene, so only the deputy responded.Upon arrival, the deputy was met at the front door by a man armed with a knife, investigators say. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy told the man to drop the knife, but the man "aggressively approached the deputy."The deputy reportedly tried to use his Taser on Garcia, but investigators said it didn't work. That's when the deputy fired his gun several times, hitting and killing Garcia.Prior to Tuesday's news briefing, the Harris County Deputies Organization released the following statement regarding the shooting:According to the sheriff's office, the case is still in the early stages of an ongoing investigation. Garcia's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.