Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities release video of the confessed Parkland high school mass shooter.

PARKLAND, Fla. -- For the first time we are seeing the arrest of a man who police said shot and killed 17-people at his former high school in Florida.

Broward State Attorney's Office released the video of the arrest of Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is accused of a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.

In the video you can hear Cruz tell police about voices and demons while asking what's going on.

An unknown person then tells him to shut up.

Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

His defense team has offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. His lawyers said it is only a deal if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.

Prosecutors have so far rejected that plea deal.

No word on when the case could head to trial.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridaarrestparkland school shootingbody cameras
TOP STORIES
Drag queen storytime reader once charged with assault
Teen pinned under car while carsurfing in NW Harris Co.: Sheriff
Police crackdown on street racing
How George Strait became king of RodeoHouston in 1983
Houston couple hopes Match Day results keep them together
Man set on fire near Spring car dealership: constable
Mother gives birth to sextuplets, 4 boys and 2 girls
Show More
Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion
Search is on for owner of near century-old Bible
Elderly woman reported missing in northeast Houston
Girl dies at Houston hospital after flu diagnosis
Houston municipal courts kick off amnesty program
More TOP STORIES News