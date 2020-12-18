SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The bodies of a husband and wife were found inside a home Friday morning in the Greatwood subdivision, police said.
The couple, believed to be in their 50s, was found inside the home in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane around 10 a.m.
Two of the couple's adult children were also taken to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening, according to Sugar Land Chief of Police Eric Robins.
A third adult child was also at the home when the 911 call was made, Robins said. All three children were in their 20s, but it wasn't clear what exactly led to the deaths or injuries.
Sugar Land police and detectives were at the home at midday and had much of the Greatwood Brooks Mill neighborhood blocked off.
The death investigation is at least the second in the community in the past 10 months. In February, a Sugar Land man is believed to have killed his wife and young son before he died by suicide.
Husband and wife found dead inside Greatwood home in Sugar Land
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More