Bob Slovak signs off after 22 years at ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 22 years on ABC13, we are saying goodbye to our colleague and friend Bob Slovak.Bob covered championships, hall of famers, high school games and little league games all with his own style and enthusiasm.Bob is known for his great storytelling. He's been a part of all of Houston's major sports events, like the Super Bowl and the Astros World Series win.He also showcased Vince Young before his national title run at the University of Texas.Bob has reported from the White House and played golf with the king, Arnold Palmer.But despite all of the great moments, Bob always saved his best work for the people who mattered the most - the fans.Bob's enthusiasm for sports always shined through in his work because he's a fan too.When he wasn't reporting on Eyewitness News, you could find Bob yelling at the TV screen in the sports office, just like you.Although he's leaving, Bob will always be a part of the ABC13 family and his great storytelling will be remembered forever.