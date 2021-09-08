Arts & Entertainment

Bob Odenkirk back on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack

EMBED <>More Videos

'Better Call Saul' actor returns after heart attack

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Bob Odenkirk is back shooting "Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack.

Odenkirk on Wednesday tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season.


"Back to work on Better Call Saul!" Odenkirk said. "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

The 58-year-old Odenkirk had what he later called a "small heart attack" and collapsed on the show's set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 27.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing luckless lawyer Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the "criminal lawyer" who appeared in dozens of episodes of "Breaking Bad" before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebrityactorheart attack
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News