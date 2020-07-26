Hanna causes partial collapse of popular pier in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Houston area experienced the rain from Hurricane Hanna's outer bands, Corpus Christi and other communities felt its major impact Saturday.
The popular Bob Hall Pier collapsed during the storm, according to Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb. Wave action also took out concrete under the parking lot ramp leading up to the pier.
It was the biggest surprise to the city, considering the pier survived Hurricane Harvey and other major storms.
People were urged to move to higher ground ahead of the storm and they were encouraged to wear masks.
There was no word of any fatalities or injuries from the storm.
A lot of the city lost power, but hospitals were able to continue operating with backup generators.Patients did not have to evacuate.
Much like Houston-area COVID-19 testing sites, the city of Corpus Christi also closed its testing facilities and are set to reopen Tuesday
