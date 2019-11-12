Boat crashes off jetty and strands crew in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boat crash off a jetty in Galveston Monday evening has reportedly stranded a crew on board.The U.S. Coast Guard and multiple fire departments responded to the crash about two miles away from East Beach.Weather was believed to have played a factor in the incident. It was also hindering rescue efforts for the four people on board.Emergency responders have used jet skis and small water craft to bring victims on the boat to shore. At least two of the boaters were expected to be taken to the hospital by ambulance on shore.There were no initial reports of injuries or deaths. Authorities said, though, that hypothermia is present.