1 killed, 3 hurt in Lake Conroe boat crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boat with four people on board crashed early Saturday on Lake Conroe, killing one person and injuring three others.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the Walden Golf Course on the west side of the lake.

The watercraft with twin 250 horsepower engines slammed into a bulkhead and landed on the golf course, authorities said.

One of the victims was able to call 911 using their Apple Watch, according to authorities. First responders located three people with critical injuries when they arrived and fanned out on the lake for a fourth victim.

The body of that victim, identified as Earl Schneider Jr., 56, of Buda, was found in the water around an hour later.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Boat Accident Reconstruction Team, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Accident Investigation Team and the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office are investigating what led to the crash.

The victims' identities were not immediately released.
