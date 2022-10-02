Multiple people injured, thrown in water after 2 boats collide on Lake Conroe, officials say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people were injured after two pontoon boats collided with each other on Lake Conroe, according to Montgomery County Precinct 1.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 5:15 p.m. Multiple people were thrown into the water after the boats hit each other, officials said.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, Montgomery Fire Department, Conroe Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire Department, and Texas Game Wardens all responded to the scene.

When units arrived, CPR was in progress on one of the victims. Officials said the person was taken to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition.

At least two other victims were taken to the hospital, officials said. It is unknown their conditions at this time.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is now conducting an investigation.