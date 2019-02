Crash: 6900 S. Fry Rd. No injuries. Hopefully the driver wasn’t there to negotiate lower rates. pic.twitter.com/7ppJX9STkM — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 1, 2019

A car crashed into a State Farm office in Katy Friday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.The crash was reported around 1 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Fry Road.It is not clear what caused the driver to crash into the building.