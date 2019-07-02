Texas City woman calls 911 after kidnapping victim dripping in blood knocked on her door

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects were arrested after they reportedly kidnapped a man and led Texas City police on a chase.

It happened early Sunday morning, when police were called after shots rang out along Somerset Avenue.

The movie-like scene was something Cindi Osteen experienced after the victim knocked on her door.

"He was terrified," Osteen recalled. "I mean, he was scared, really scared. They were coming back by to get him."

Osteen made the man wait behind her vehicle as she called the police. While they waited, Osteen says the man told her what happened.

"They kidnapped him, took his money, $400, and they knew he had more or something," Osteen recalled.

Texas City police said the man told them he was kidnapped in Houston and the three suspects made him drive to Texas City.

Once there, officers say the suspects then tried to rob another person. That person opened fire, hitting the victim and one of the suspects. As the victim ran for help, the three men took off.

League City and Houston police assisted Texas City in chasing the vehicle. The car came to a stop in the 12000 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Although Osteen still has to clean the mess, she's thankful the suspects are behind bars.

"I'm a little frightened when I see cars go by slow, but they got him," Osteen said.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas citypolice chasekidnappingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News