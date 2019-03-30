Body found near Paul Revere Middle School in west Houston

The young man's body was found near Paul Revere Middle School at 10502 Briar Forest Dr., around 7:40 a.m.
Houston police are still working to determine what happened. They have located a trail of blood near the Belmont Place apartment complex nearby.
There’s a trail of blood winding through this apartment complex.— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) March 30, 2019
It’s right across the street from Revere Middle School, where the body was found this AM.@houstonpolice detectives are here now.https://t.co/hTHhLuGV6r pic.twitter.com/UrjkBaOnsr
HISD released the following statement: "A body was found on the grounds of Paul Revere Middle School. Based on preliminary information, the events surrounding this tragedy appear to have occurred off-campus. The Houston ISD Police Department and the Houston Police Department responded to the scene. HPD is investigating."
The cause of death is not determined. The victim's identity has not been released.