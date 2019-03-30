Body found near Paul Revere Middle School in west Houston

There’s a trail of blood winding through this apartment complex.



It’s right across the street from Revere Middle School, where the body was found this AM.@houstonpolice detectives are here now.https://t.co/hTHhLuGV6r pic.twitter.com/UrjkBaOnsr — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) March 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a body found in west Houston on Saturday morning.The young man's body was found near Paul Revere Middle School at 10502 Briar Forest Dr., around 7:40 a.m.Houston police are still working to determine what happened. They have located a trail of blood near the Belmont Place apartment complex nearby.HISD released the following statement: "A body was found on the grounds of Paul Revere Middle School. Based on preliminary information, the events surrounding this tragedy appear to have occurred off-campus. The Houston ISD Police Department and the Houston Police Department responded to the scene. HPD is investigating."The cause of death is not determined. The victim's identity has not been released.