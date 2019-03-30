Crime & Safety

Body found near Paul Revere Middle School in west Houston

Authorities are investigating reports of a body found near west Houston middle school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a body found in west Houston on Saturday morning.

The young man's body was found near Paul Revere Middle School at 10502 Briar Forest Dr., around 7:40 a.m.

Houston police are still working to determine what happened. They have located a trail of blood near the Belmont Place apartment complex nearby.



HISD released the following statement: "A body was found on the grounds of Paul Revere Middle School. Based on preliminary information, the events surrounding this tragedy appear to have occurred off-campus. The Houston ISD Police Department and the Houston Police Department responded to the scene. HPD is investigating."

The cause of death is not determined. The victim's identity has not been released.
