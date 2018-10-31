Travel blogger captured in photo moments before falling to her death at Yosemite National Park

The woman and her husband fell to their death while taking a selfie at Yosemite's Taft Point. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
Andrea Laguillo shared photos she took with her boyfriend last week at Yosemite National Park. It was only later Laguillo realized, there in the background, the woman with the pink hair was the same woman park officials say fell to her death.

Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, and her husband, 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath, fell approximately 800 feet below Taft Point, a granite ledge. Viswanath was a software engineer at Cisco in San Jose.

Viswanath's brother told the Associated Press the couple had set up a tripod near the ledge last Tuesday night. In messages exchanged over Facebook, Laguillo tells ABC7 News she didn't see Moorthy taking any pictures but noticed her enjoying the view.

She says most people had been watching a slack liner near by. She believes maybe the couple was waiting to take sunset photos. Laguillo says there were less than a dozen people at Taft Point at the time.

Laguillo called the accident tragic and says going to viewpoints her family deems dangerous is what makes her feel the most alive.

It's a quality that the couple may have shared, too. Moorthy wrote a blog called "Holidays and Happily Ever Afters" filled with pictures of exotic locations.

In one Instagram post at the edge of the Grand Canyon, she wrote, "A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL?" "Is our life just worth one photo?"
