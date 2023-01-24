Lineup announced for historic Black LGBTQ+ festival in Houston

The Black Queer Advancement Festival announced its 2023 festival lineup live on Eyewitness News.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We finally know who is set to perform at one of Houston's biggest LGBTQ+ pride events of the year.

On Tuesday, The Normal Anomaly Initiative announced its lineup for the Black Queer AF Music Festival in May.

The five-day advancement festival celebrates the contributions of the Black LGBTQ+ community, while also working to address the disparities it faces, from jobs and employment issues to challenges accessing health care.

Rappers KenTheMan and Kidd Kenn are set to headline the May 6 music festival, which will also include performances by R &B artist and reality TV star Keke Wyatt, rapper SevnDeep and DJ Sedrick Drayton.

Executive director Ian Haddock also announced political advocate and reality TV star Greg Mathis, Jr. will serve as festival host, and keynote speaker of the May 4-5 advancement forum.

Tuesday, Haddock was joined by SevnDeep and Mathis, Jr. for a live interview announcing the lineup on Eyewitness News. You can see the full interview in the video above.

Tickets for the 2023 Black Queer+ AF are now on sale. Click here for tickets.

Now through Jan. 31, you can get tickets at half off by using discount code "Presale" at checkout.

2023 Black Queer AF Music Festival Schedule

May 3, 2023 - 7 p.m. : Mr./Ms. Black Queer AF Pageant at Hamburger Mary's Houston

: Mr./Ms. Black Queer AF Pageant at Hamburger Mary's Houston May 4-5, 2023 : Black Queer AF Summit at Doubletree Hilton (IAH), where great thinkers, culture curators and influencers will discuss forward mobility of the Black, queer community

: Black Queer AF Summit at Doubletree Hilton (IAH), where great thinkers, culture curators and influencers will discuss forward mobility of the Black, queer community May 6, 2023: Black Queer AF Music Festival at Stampede Houston

at Stampede Houston May 7, 2023 - 11 a.m. - Black Queer AF Sunday Service at St. Peter United, featuring guest soloist and an affirming message of faith

- Black Queer AF Sunday Service at St. Peter United, featuring guest soloist and an affirming message of faith May 7, 2023 - 5-9 p.m.: Black Queer AF IMPULSEified Beach Party at Balmoral Crystal Clear Lagoon

RELATED: Houston's 1st Black LGBTQ+ festival expanding in 2023