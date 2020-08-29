Sports

Astros won't play Friday night, joining list of teams supporting Black Lives Matter movement

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics jointly walked off the field following a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across the home plate as they chose not to play on Friday night.

According to outfielder Josh Reddick, the players got to the ballpark and decided to make a stance for change, and said the chance to support fellow players was bigger than one game. Reddick said the team decided as a group not to play.



The Astros released the following statement:
"The Houston Astros players, with support from the Oakland players, have decided to postpone tonight's game. We support their decision to make a strong statement in support of the fight for racial equality. We are proud of our players' efforts to use their voices to drive necessary change. The Astros and A's will proudly celebrate Jackie Robinson Day tomorrow when play is resumed."
The decision came on Jackie Robinson Day across the majors, and in the wake of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Wisconsin over the weekend.

All players, managers and coaches at Minute Maid Park were wearing No. 42, the jersey number Robinson wore when he broke the major league color barrier in 1947.

The Athletics and Astros placed a No. 42 jersey in each batter's box and the players lined up for the moment of silence before walking into their respective clubhouses.

WATCH VIDEO: Astros players explain why they decided to opt of of tonight's game
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video above to see why the Houston Astros players decided to opt tonight's game.



There have been 11 big league games postponed this week as clubs joined teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in calling off games while protesting social injustice.
Major League Baseball let teams decide whether to play or not.

Those in attendance said the moment the team left, there was an eerie silence.

Manager Dusty Baker tells ABC13, "I've been stopped many times by police." He went on to say that when he was a player he was "stopped almost every week."

The Associate Press contributed to this report.

SEE MORE:

Basketball, baseball, soccer games postponed amid protests over Jacob Blake shooting

NBA gameplay to resume Saturday after Jacob Blake protests
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonblack lives matterhouston astrosprotest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and Louisiana
Lake Charles residents are helping each other recover after storm
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Almost all of 85k people living in Texas county have no power
Show More
Texas schools must file weekly reports on COVID-19 cases
600,000 Texans may get electricity shut off Oct. 1
High school football starts in Texas...under COVID-19 rules
A Confederate statue was staying put - until Laura came along
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
More TOP STORIES News