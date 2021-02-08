Barbers Hill High School under fire again after 'Black Lives Don't Matter' was painted on campus

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- Some families want answers after graffiti that read "Black Lives Don't Matter" was painted inside a Chambers County high school. A concerned parent who shared the image with ABC13 said the issue is ongoing inside Barbers Hill High School.The parent, who asked not to be identified given the sensitive nature of this story, said she wants the school district to do more. She said her son texted her the image just days after the election in November."For him to send me that, I just know it affected him." said the mother. "I asked him. 'Did they talk to you?' 'Did someone come to you?' 'Did they talk to you about it?' 'Did the counselor reach out to you to ask you how you felt about what you saw?' He said, 'No.' They just said they're going to remove it."The parent said in the months to follow, the district changed their face mask policy because some teenagers wore certain ones containing the American flag as a way to harass Black students and show their support for former President Donald Trump. She said the most recent posters of Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama were damaged after being put up for Black History Month.In an image posted to social media and shared with ACB13, the caption read "I ain't starting no s*** but this is bs like if they can put all this up but we couldn't even wear our damn flag on a mask at the beginning of the year bc it's racist no f*** you you don't like it get out.""It's disturbing to know how people truly feel and how parents are teaching their children to hate," said the parent. "Just because the shade of the skin is just a little bit darker or a little bit different than them."Barbers Hill ISD released a statement to Eyewitness News. They said their mask policy has not changed since it was implemented before school began this year and was unaware of the graffiti.