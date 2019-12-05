Black Hawk helicopter missing after takeoff in Minnesota

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.
Heusdens says the Guard is "working to figure it out."
The St. Cloud Times reports the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.
On or about 2:05 p.m. on December 5, 2019, the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while it was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, Minnesota.— MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) December 5, 2019