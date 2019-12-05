u.s. & world

Black Hawk helicopter missing after takeoff in Minnesota

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter land during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise west of the capital Vilnius Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is "working to figure it out."

The St. Cloud Times reports the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.

